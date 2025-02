Norwegian-German insurance venture Marine Alliance said it planned to continue expanding its business after acquiring broker Speedwell to add a London location to its operations.

The move comes two years after Marine Alliance was first established as a tie-up between Germany’s Marine Assekuranz and Norway’s Fram Insurance Brokers.

The alliance has now acquired a majority stake in Speedwell, a specialist in Latin American marine insurance markets and an authorised Lloyd’s broker since 2014.