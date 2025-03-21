Marine insurers are lagging other sectors of the shipping industry in the push to decarbonise fleets, according to AP Moller-Maersk vice president Lars Henneberg.

Henneberg told a London conference that an insurance initiative to promote cleaner shipping had failed to garner support. That contrasted with banks who were actively supporting green shipping initiatives, Henneberg said.

“Compared to banks and other large corporate insurance, marine insurance is lacking a little bit in this respect,” Henneberg told the Marine Insurance London conference.