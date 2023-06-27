NorthStandard, shipping’s second-largest P&I mutual after a merger earlier this year, is busy integrating its previously separate operations in Greece, the biggest shipowning hub in the world.

Managing directors Jeremy Grose and Paul Jennings, previously heads of standalone North P&I and the Standard Club, arrived in Athens earlier this month to celebrate the two companies’ marriage and help push it forward in the local market.

They entertained the club’s enlarged Greek clientele at Island, a traditional seaside gig venue for maritime companies on the Athens Riviera.