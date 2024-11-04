The new CEO of the London P&I Club starts work on Monday as disputes over two of its largest-ever claims return to the spotlight.

James Bean takes charge as arguments continue in the London courts over Spain’s efforts to enforce a near $1bn judgment against the club following the 2002 sinking of the Prestige tanker and subsequent oil spill.

The start of the appeal by the Spanish government came amid reports that the new left-leaning Sri Lankan government will launch a broad investigation into events surrounding the sinking of the X-Press Pearl in May 2021.