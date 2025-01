A coalition of more than 30 countries has called for a detailed review of existing global shipping rules to find ways of putting extra pressure on the shadow fleet that has swelled in response to western sanctions.

The group, including the European Union and shipowner group Intertanko, is proposing the move to the International Maritime Organization.

It sees the review as a first step towards a robust flagging campaign to crack down on ships hauling highly lucrative sanctioned cargoes.