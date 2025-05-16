Specialist economic crime investigators have taken control of the investigation into an Oslo-based insurance company accused of supplying fake papers to more than 250 shadow fleet vessels.

Norway’s national economic and environmental crime unit, Okokrim, confirmed it has taken over from city police, who in March charged four men with criminal offences related to the operations of Ro Marine.

They are the 41-year-old Russian owner of the business, a former Bulgarian board member and two Norwegians.