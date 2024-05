The multi-billion-dollar cost of the Baltimore bridge collapse could force protection and indemnity clubs to pay higher reinsurance premiums for years to come, according to an assessment by the head of Gallagher’s P&I practice.

The financial implications for P&I Clubs of the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) hitting the Francis Scott Key Bridge on 26 March are heavily dependent on the success of a legal claim by the ship’s owner and manager to limit their financial liabilities, Alex Vullo said.