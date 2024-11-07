The UK protection and indemnity (P&I) club has announced an increase in premiums in 2025 of 6.5%, the highest announced by the major market players so far.

The club, the third largest of the international group by tonnage and premiums, said projected pool losses from an increased rate of casualties and inflation were behind increasing costs.

Four of the 12-strong international group have so far announced their planned increases for 2025 and brokers say that others are likely to request larger increases than the UK club.