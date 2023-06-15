Two members of the International Group of P&I Clubs are playing a critical role in a United Nations-coordinated emergency ship-to-ship transfer (STS) of oil from a decaying floating storage and offloading unit off Yemen.

Their involvement comes as part of a London market-led insurance initiative to cover risks involved in transferring 1.14m barrels of light crude from the 406,600-dwt Safer (built 1976) in a bid to avert an environmental and humanitarian disaster.

If the FSO spills its cargo, the UN has estimated that a clean-up operation would cost $20bn.