Two members of the International Group of P&I Clubs are playing a critical role in a United Nations-coordinated emergency ship-to-ship transfer (STS) of oil from a decaying floating storage and offloading unit off Yemen.

Their involvement comes as part of a London market-led insurance initiative to cover risks involved in transferring 1.14m barrels of light crude from the 406,600-dwt Safer (built 1976) in a bid to avert an environmental and humanitarian disaster.

High risk insurance cover for ‘time bomb’ tanker placed in London
 Read more

If the FSO spills its cargo, the UN has estimated that a clean-up operation would cost $20bn.