Protection and indemnity market leader Gard is looking to increase premiums by 4% in February to deal with higher claims and uncertain global economic conditions.

The Norwegian insurer will combine the planned rises with handing 10% discounts to owners renewing their P&I cover for 2025, it said on Monday.

It will be the 16th consecutive year that the insurer will hand back capital to its owners, a record for the Arendal-based diversified insurer.