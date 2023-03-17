In the world of protection and indemnity insurance, Britannia P&I is not normally associated with the Greek market.

The London-based mutual’s international growth has been successfully focused on the Far East and Asia.

In the 2000s, the UK-based mutual only had one Greek owner on its books and was in danger of falling behind its competitors in the world’s largest shipowning country.

It finally decided to do something about it and began work on building up a client base but things only really started to pick up when it opened an office in Athens in late 2018.