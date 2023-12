War risk underwriters said they are unlikely to look at previous links to Israel when carrying out a risk assessment of ships entering the Red Sea

The question was raised for many war risk underwriters following the most recent Houthi terror group attacks on shipping which involved a ship with past but no current commercial links to Israel.

The Orient Overseas International (OOCL) chartered 4,253-teu container ship Number 9 (built 2007) was hit by a drone attack launched from Yemeni.