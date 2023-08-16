The Swedish Club has reported a bottom-line profit of $16m for the first half of the year and an underwriting surplus.
The profits have helped raise its free reserves to $166m, compared to $150m at the end of 2022.
Latest figures show a positive first half of the year at Gothenburg-based mutual
