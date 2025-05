The record high level of pool claims in a year of volatility for the shipping industry has vindicated the thinking behind the merger that created insurance giant NorthStandard, its joint heads said on Thursday.

The new club, formed in February 2023 with greater financial heft and spread of membership, was designed to deal with situations like the spike in claims and geopolitical turmoil seen over the past 12 months, said joint managing director Paul Jennings.