Defences available to a ship’s master to counter a state-backed helicopter boarding have been outlined for the first time since the Houthis used the tactic to seize and detain a car carrier.

Using firefighting equipment to spray the deck to create a mist, or changing course to maximise a ship’s roll could help prevent a helicopter landing or marines from fast-roping onto the decks, according to a new 60-page security guide backed by key industry players.