The UK renewed its campaign against the Russian maritime insurance sector on Friday with the blacklisting of Moscow-based Soglasie in its latest round of sanctions.

The move comes after the Indian government added Soglasie to the list of companies approved to supply protection and indemnity (P&I) cover to vessels calling at its ports.

India put five Russian insurers on the 16-strong list of approved insurance companies that operate outside the umbrella of the International Group of P&I Clubs, which covers about 80% of oceangoing tankers.