The UK renewed its campaign against the Russian maritime insurance sector on Friday with the blacklisting of Moscow-based Soglasie in its latest round of sanctions.

The move comes after the Indian government added Soglasie to the list of companies approved to supply protection and indemnity (P&I) cover to vessels calling at its ports.

One hundred ‘dark’ tankers face UK sanctions to put pressure on Russia over peace deal
 Read more

India put five Russian insurers on the 16-strong list of approved insurance companies that operate outside the umbrella of the International Group of P&I Clubs, which covers about 80% of oceangoing tankers.