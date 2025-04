The eight-strong crew of an abandoned small cargo ship has been stuck in Algeria for four months with dwindling supplies of food and water while their Russian insurer wrangles over unpaid wages.

The case of the St Kitts-flagged 3,432-dwt Lady Mina (built 1989) was cited by a union as an example of the growing number of situations where seafarers are being backed into a corner and forced to negotiate for rightful wages before they can be repatriated.