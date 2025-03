Germany has confiscated a suezmax tanker found drifting in the Baltic Sea with Russian oil on board after it was sanctioned by the European Union, according to Germany’s Spiegel news magazine.

German rescue services secured the Panama-flagged 152,000-dwt Eventin (built 2006) during an operation in January involving several tugs and aircraft after the tanker lost propulsion. The vessel was hit by EU sanctions the following month.