A tug has arrived mid-Atlantic to start towing a stricken AP Moller-Maersk container ship nearly three weeks after an engine room blast left a seafarer critically injured.

The tug is due to tow the 8,450-teu Maersk Sana (built 2004) to the Bahamas, where it is expected to arrive in the last week of this month, the company said.

The ship was left without main engine power after the fire and explosion on 28 April, some 254 nautical miles (470 km) east of Bermuda.