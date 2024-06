A ship has reportedly escaped undamaged after an attack further north in the Red Sea off the Saudi coast than most previous Houthi strikes.

The master of the unidentified vessel reported a significant explosion off the ship’s port side some 50 nautical miles (92km) southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudia Arabia, the Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations said.

Inspections revealed no damage to ship or crew and it continued to its next port of call, UKMTO said.