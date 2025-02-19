Marine insurer Skuld has warned against the use of cashew nut-based biofuels because of concerns over clogged fuel lines and damaged engines.

The low-cost, low-quality biofuel has been seen as one potential solution to help reduce shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions but the Oslo-based insurer said several ships it covered had reported problems linked to its use.

The warning follows a report last year by fuel tester CTI-Maritec, which recommended that owners avoid using oil derived from cashew nut shells to power ships, or as a blend with marine fuel.