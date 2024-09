Several large claims tipped protection and indemnity club Skuld into an underwriting loss in the first half of 2024.

After several benign years, it reported a 37% year-on-year increase in club claims costs to reach $178.1m, according to results published on Friday.

Pool claims — representing larger losses that are shared between the 12-strong International Group of P&I Clubs — more than doubled to hit $25.2m.