The US-listed Markel Group has struck a deal to buy a specialist London-based marine insurer to add small vessels and charterers’ cover to its portfolio.

Markel, the group’s insurance operation, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday to buy the Meco Group, which wrote premiums of $63m in 2024.

The New York-listed Markel Group, a top-50 global insurer with a market capitalisation of $22.7bn,