Lennart Simonsson is stepping down as chairman of the Swedish Club board to be replaced by Stena AB finance director Peter Claesson.

Simonsson has a long history with the Swedish Club, serving as chairman for 16 years and as a board representative for 25 years.

He was formerly managing director at Brostrom and a chairman of the European Community Shipowners' Association.

The Swedish Club also appointed two other board members Ragnar Johansson, managing director of Wallenius SOL AB, and Xiao Junguang, secretary to the board of directors and general legal counsel of COSCO Shipping Lines.