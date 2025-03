The Swedish Club reported a profit for underwriting and investments in 2024 as it looks to rebuild its financial standing despite a high year of claims across the sector.

The Gothenburg-based insurer posted a profit of $34m, contributing to an 18% increase in its free reserves to $217m, a key indicator of financial strength.

The profit was based on strong investment returns plus an underwriting profit, with the club reporting a combined ratio of 98%.