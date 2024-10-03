For more than 265 years, generations of marine insurers have gathered at Simpson’s Tavern in the City of London to strike deals and spill their claret on the communal tables of one of the world’s oldest and most celebrated informal hubs of maritime trade.

It is said that more agreements were made between marine brokers and underwriters over a glass of wine seated on the uncomfortable wooden pews at Simpson’s than just around the corner in the global insurance marketplace that is Lloyd’s of London.