Oslo’s iconic Theatercafeen was dancing to a shipping beat when Norwegian insurer Skuld took over the venue for its annual general meeting.

CEO Stale Hansen and college Helga Gronlund Hodne took to the stage, along with a host of other maritime musicians.

Eivind Eidesvik’s wife, Siri Overland, took up the saxophone, board member Bernt Bodal played bass and Ola Aanje and Morten Fredheim rocked the AGM with their guitars.