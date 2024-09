Among the battling big beasts in the protection and indemnity jungle, there can only be one lion king. But who’s the racoon?

In its annual ranking of P&I club performance, insurance broker Tyser has turned to the animal world for inspiration to separate the top-tier predators from the cute and cuddly.

Top spot and king of the jungle goes to Norway’s Gard after a year when its gross premiums reached an all-time high of nearly $1.2bn.