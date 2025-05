The UK has sanctioned a British shipping finance veteran for his role in buying tankers that ended up in the Russian shadow fleet.

The blacklisting of John Ormerod, 74, is the first time a British person or business has been targeted over the sale of ships that have since been hauling Russian oil.

The ships were ultimately financed by Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, according to the Financial Times, which first reported Ormerod’s role.