Britain’s new government is reviewing its sanctions regime after blacklisting 25 tankers involved in Russian oil trading since taking power this summer, according to the country’s maritime minister.

Mike Kane told reporters that a ministerial group from departments involved in sanctions-related work was discussing plans to make the regime “even better” and was due to report back next year.

He declined to say if this meant that mean more vessels would be designated but was “just to make sure we’re doing it right… and that different departments are singing from the same hymn sheet when...