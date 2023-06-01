The UK P&I Club achieved $500m in annual income for the first time last year after it took on underwriting for its manager Thomas Miller’s fixed premium businesses.

As earlier reported, from the start of 2022 the UK Club took on Thomas Miller Specialty’s fixed premium companies which include Hanseatic Underwriters, Lodestar Marine, Osprey Underwriting Agency and Navigators.

The club also improved its underwriting performance with a combined ratio of 104% — for the year ending 20 February 2023 — compared with 115% in the previous year.