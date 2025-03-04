The UK P&I Club has revealed leadership changes to support its growth plans and operational goals worldwide.

Greece regional director Sean Geraghty is leaving his post in Athens after two and a half years to become claims operations director of the protection and indemnity club in April.

This is a new role for the shipping insurer, aimed at spearheading the development of the club’s claims initiatives, including working closely with the club’s senior leadership team to enhance operations and deliver service improvements, it said.