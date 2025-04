Insurance costs for tankers fell over the last 12 months as underwriters competed on price to secure the best-performing tonnage.

Baltic Exchange data showed the average daily cost of insurance for an aframax tanker was $604 in the last quarter, down 9% from a year ago.

Other tanker sectors, from VLCCs to MRs, also showed declines, albeit smaller, amid a gradual softening of hull and machinery rates across the sector.