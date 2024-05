Insurer West reported its best underwriting results for seven years as it reaped the reward of an expanded book outside of its main mutual protection and indemnity cover.

Chief executive Tom Bowsher reported a 94.5% combined ratio, the best since 2017, with an underwriting surplus of $15m for the 2023-2024 policy year. A combined ratio of below 100% indicates an insurer is making an underwriting profit.