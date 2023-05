The West of England P&I Club earned an underwriting profit of $8m for the year to 20 February, compared with a $32m loss in 2022.

The turnaround is due to lower International Group of P&I Clubs pool claims and a decline in Covid-related claims.

There were only five International Group pool claims — which include claims by member clubs over $10m — last year and none of them involved ships entered with the West, which reduced its contribution to the pool.