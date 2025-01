The West of England P&I Club will expand its war risk coverage through high-risk areas after the Houthis announced an end to attacks on non-Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.

It will offer the product only to members or shipping companies that have bought other insurance products.

The move builds on the creation of “West War” in 2023, which offered annual cover for damage caused by war, terrorism and piracy but does not apply to high-risk areas.