Some of the big 12 protection and indemnity clubs will look to tap some shipowners for steep premium increases at the 2025 renewal while hiding behind lower publicly stated ambitions, according to an update from insurance broker Aon.

Clubs are unlikely to break ranks and publicly announce general increases outside of the estimated 5% to 7.5% range for the February annual renewal but aim for higher increases in negotiations with members outside of the best-performing companies, said Aon.