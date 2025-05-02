At a time when the drive for diversity and inclusion appears under threat in some parts of the world, Germany’s Mental Health Support Solutions is doubling down to address what it believes is an urgent need for support among LGBTQ+ seafarers.

It has hired two psychologists, Berlin-based Luca Hutter and Philippines-based Angelo Tenorio, to lead the work.

While finishing her training, Hutter has been creating seafarer workshops to raise awareness of how people of all origins, genders and sexual orientations should be treated equally and with respect.

Tenorio brings unique insight into the problems faced by LGBTQ+ community from his country, a major provider of seafarers globally.

After joining MHSS, in an interview with TradeWinds the pair unpacked the plight LGBTQ+ seafarers can face.

“[A ship is] such a specific workplace. You have the isolation that every seafarer deals with,” Hutter said.

“But if you look at LGBTQ seafarers, for them, [the vessel] is their environment for many months at a time.

“[They are] unable to express [themselves] or feel secure because jokes are being made, slurs, there’s bullying, stereotyping, harassment and even assault.”

He concedes that not all crews are alike, and experiences vary vessel by vessel, with many seafarers finding inclusive workplaces.

But the global nature of shipping, with its mix of cultural, religious and traditional views among crew members, often leaves LGBTQ+ seafarers feeling like outsiders.

He said many traditional perspectives, particularly among those in senior positions, often lack understanding or acceptance of the community.

“I think they employ what the US military employs when it comes to being gay: don’t ask, don’t tell. So, they don’t reveal their identity.”

They said most of the LGBTQ+ seafarers’ concerns revolve around anxiety.

A placard is placed on a booth during Pride march and festival in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: Bloomberg

Tenorio reports a “dissonance within them” arising from their own acceptance of who they are, clashing with the concealment of their identity because they do not want to be discriminated against in their job.

The social environment on a vessel can be very masculine and very tough for them, they add.

“I would say ships can be a worse place for this than elsewhere,” Tenorio said.

And the problems are not confined to life at sea.

“It is a big concern, if you think of people going ashore in countries where this is illegal, right?” Hutter said.

Homosexuality is illegal in 65 countries, carrying the death penalty in some parts of Nigeria, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Nations including Bangladesh and Ghana impose life sentences for same-sex activity.

While in Malaysia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Senegal, severe penalties apply.

Changing demographic

Tenorio said: “Seafarers entering the workforce are getting younger, and some are gay or lesbian and single.

“They want to go to the port, the town, or the city, and meet someone.

“It can be a challenge for them, especially if that country or that town is criminalising homosexual acts.

“I think psychoeducation can be very helpful for those LGBTQ seafarers, especially on how to deal with these situations.

He added: “We would like to gain more traction in shedding light on this, and then also having a conversation about this so that everyone can be aware of the concerns.”

One key challenge is that many companies still don’t have a good way to follow up on cases.

MHSS psychologist Angelo Tenorio. Photo: MHSS

Hutter explained that if an incident is reported, it usually goes through a supervisor and then through the company.

“But if you’re not being taken seriously, or somebody doesn’t believe you, how can you get help?

“I would say it’s more challenging in this industry than other industries, or even on a national level.”

In answer to this, MHSS is providing a 24-7 helpline for crew members.

Hutter said: “Seafarers can call us anonymously and get support. And this is not specific to LGBTQ members, but for everybody. We’re working on some ideas for additional projects around this.”

One idea is to create an online bulletin board to gain industry visibility and for seafarers to share their stories, enabling people from all backgrounds to find common ground.

Hutter said: “We always see the differences and the gaps, but in the end, we’re all people. So, there’s a lot of common ground to be found.”

For example, an LGBTQ+ member and a non-member may both have the same family values or have the same religious values, she explained.

“We would like to create a platform where seafarers can speak up but also stay anonymous.

“We’ve seen internationally. The more representation that we have in any industry for any type of diversity can really help people to see, OK, I’m valued and I have a right to belong.

“And it may also reduce some of the isolation that’s felt,” Hutter added.

Awareness training is also important for the other members of the crew.

Hutter said: “I would say some companies are doing this. I think most companies, they already have diversity and inclusion training.

“Many talk about cultural or religious diversity, but not sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We would like to let the LGBTQ seafarers know that they are seen, that there is an institution that is concerned with them.”

Inclusive industry

MHSS chief executive Charles Watkins said: “I am delighted that Luca and Angelo are now working closely with people from the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was important for us to make sure we are coming from a place of authenticity, so having people directly from the community and understanding their struggles and challenges felt like a logical and much-needed next step.”

MHSS added that industry clients have welcomed the move, praising the recognition of the urgent need to support seafarers from all backgrounds.

Claudia Paschkewitz, Columbia Group’s director of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, said: “Seafarers should feel supported for who they are, and that includes having access to mental health services that understand and respect their identity.

“This initiative from MHSS is an important step forward. Recognising the different challenges people face is how we move towards a truly inclusive maritime industry,” she added.