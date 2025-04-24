Full-blooded talks saw shipowners agree to stump up more cash as seafarers secured one of their biggest pay deals in recent times earlier this month.

A switch in negotiating tactics delivered crew members the much-coveted status of key workers from governments, according to one of the main protagonists.

Both landmark achievements were won at 10 days of talks at the International Labour Organization (ILO)’s Geneva HQ as employers, unions, and government delegates thrashed out seafarers’ pay and, under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), their working conditions.