There is more to Idan Ofer than just money and ships.

As is often the case with brothers and sisters, while the first-born child has the heavy burden of responsibility thrust upon them, the second child can indulge in creativity.

After Sammy Ofer’s death in 2011, elder son Eyal stepped up to become the family patriarch, while his younger brother, Idan, was able to nourish his interest in the original and new.