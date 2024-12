A significant amount of commercial shipping could return to the Red Sea but the industry is “too frightened” by the threat posed by the Houthi rebel group, according to the head of the European Union naval mission.

Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis told TradeWinds that his nine-month mission to reassure merchant ships about returning to the region had been hampered by the failure of European countries to provide enough ships for close protection duties in the Red Sea.