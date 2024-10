The illegal practice of charging seafarers recruitment fees to secure work is very much alive, a study found last month.

Seafarers and Illegal Recruitment Fees 2024 Insights was published by the Institute for Human Rights & Business (IHRB) and ethical maritime recruitment platform Turtle.

TradeWinds spoke to Francesca Fairbairn, who leads the institute’s work on shipping and commodities, about the findings and the reaction she expects.