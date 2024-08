Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners has taken advantage of the gas competence in sister company Hoegh LNG to get its crew trained for its new fleet of LNG fuelled car carriers.

Hoegh Autoliners chief operating officer Sebjorn Dahl said with 12 new vessels set to come onto the water over the next three years the company has been sending car carrier crews to Hoegh LNG to get the gas experience and certification they need.