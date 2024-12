Captain Adbulkareem Al Masabi looked very much at home on the bridge of Adnoc Logistics & Services’ brand-new LNG carrier, the Al Shelila, after it was named at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard in November.

The master turned executive has been charting a more complex course for Adnoc L&S, having swapped the bridge for the board room several years ago.

Al Masabi has been CEO of Adnoc L&S since 2018, and the company has seen explosive growth during this period.