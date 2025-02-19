Shares in US-listed shipping companies that haul oil and gas have slumped compared to this time last year, with a notable exception: Navigator Gas.

The gas carrier owner and operator, which is also known as Navigator Holdings, has outperformed all energy shipping names on New York’s two stock exchanges, according to a TradeWinds analysis of market data.

Why has the Mads Peter Zacho-led company seen its share price rise more than 7% over the past 52 weeks while its peers have been marching downward?

In an interview with TradeWinds, chief commercial officer Oeyvind Lindeman attributed the stand-out share price performance to...