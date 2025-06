Norway’s high-quality maritime cluster provides a better platform for international investors than for domestic shipowners to succeed in the present climate, says Thomas Wilhelmsen.

He believes the Oslo Stock Exchange, coupled with the competence base across banking, chartering, broking and other services, forms a strong platform.

“Norway has a lot to offer, except for Norwegian-domiciled investors,” Wilhelmsen told TradeWinds during an interview at Nor-Shipping.