A chorus of regional and niche ship operators have delivered a stark message to the Trump administration: imposing port fees on Chinese-built vessels would be catastrophic for their businesses.

The companies delivering the warning ranged from a single-ship company servicing Bermuda to one of the biggest US container liner operators.

Unions calls for wider port fee and yard support, as Chinese groups voice opposition
Their concerns were aired at a Washington DC hearing over proposals to impose fees on Chinese-built and operated vessels in an effort to spark a revival in US shipbuilding and shipping.