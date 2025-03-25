A chorus of regional and niche ship operators have delivered a stark message to the Trump administration: imposing port fees on Chinese-built vessels would be catastrophic for their businesses.

The companies delivering the warning ranged from a single-ship company servicing Bermuda to one of the biggest US container liner operators.

Their concerns were aired at a Washington DC hearing over proposals to impose fees on Chinese-built and operated vessels in an effort to spark a revival in US shipbuilding and shipping.