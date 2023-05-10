A Russian court has ordered the seizure of four AP Moller-Maersk-controlled tugs at Sakhalin Island after the Danish shipping giant took steps to pull out of the country.

In a statement provided to TradeWinds, Maersk said it was informed on 25 April that a local court ordered the tugs not to leave Russia and transferred custody of the vessels to another company.

Reuters reported that the ruling, which was issued on 24 April but only emerged publicly on Wednesday, came at the request of Sakhalin Energy as Moscow lashes out at Western companies that have been pulling back from the country following the invasion of Ukraine.