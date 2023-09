Alf Aanonsen has fired back against Grey Rock Gathering & Marketing after the refiner secured a $14.2m judgment against the Connecticut shipping figure’s Trinity Tankers and Trinity Enterprise.

Aanonsen, who controls the two companies, said that the claims by Grey Rock are “not valid” because their contract was not subject to Texas law.

“Our contract with Grey Rock is covered under general arbitration New York, US, law,” Aanonsen told TradeWinds after the court decision.