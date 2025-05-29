An appeals court has rescued US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, though it is only a temporary reprieve.

The decision comes a day after another panel of judges unanimously invalidated a series of executive orders imposing tariffs on countries around the world, a move that threatened to eviscerate the president’s signature trade policy.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the lower court’s ruling is “temporarily stayed until further notice” while it considers the Trump administration’s challenge of the decision.